Columbus film enthusiasts collaborating for upcoming local productions

The Columbus Film Commission held its first quarterly meeting Wednesday called Focus Film Columbus Georgia.
Local government leaders, business owners, and industry professionals had the opportunity to network and educate one another on the local films in the works.
After a very successful year for the Georgia film industry, the Columbus Film Commission decided that they needed to expand their outreach to the community even more. Turning from monthly meetings to quarterly meetings at the River Center for the Performing Arts, they are hoping to bring everyone in the Columbus area involved.
People in surprising professions were in attendance, like massage therapists, makeup artists, doctors, hair stylists, and janitors. All of these workers are involved when a production comes to town, and it is critical to have their input in film meetings like this. See more at WTVM.