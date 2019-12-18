Did you know these movies and TV series were filmed in Macon this year?

Macon has seen five large film and television series productions in the last year compared to only one major production filmed in 2017 and 2018.

Interest in the location has grown due to its uniqueness compared to the rest of the state, its proximity to Atlanta and its architecture, said Aaron Buzza, camera ready liaison for the Macon Film Commission.

“More and more I hear somebody from a previous project mention that they had a really good experience here in Macon,” he said. “People are welcoming. It’s something that is unique and we’re obviously excited about, but at the same time, it’s something that everybody has approached in a really positive way.” See more at Macon.com