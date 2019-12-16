DreamHack To Host Magic: The Gathering Arena Tournaments in Atlanta

DreamHack, the premier gaming lifestyle festival, in partnership with Wizards of the Coast, today announced that DreamHack will host four tournaments for the popular game Magic: The Gathering Arena throughout 2020. The first event to feature the tournament will be DreamHack Anaheim, the first-ever DreamHack event on the U.S. west coast, February 21-23, 2020. Additional tournaments will be featured at DreamHack Dallas, May 22-24; DreamHack Atlanta, November 13-15; and DreamHack Winter, November 27-29.

Magic: The Gathering Arena is a free-to-play digital version of the immensely popular card game Magic: The Gathering, and is developed and published by Wizards of the Coast. Find out more about the game by visiting the official website.

DreamHack’s Magic: The Gathering Arena tournaments will use an open format, meaning that ticket holders to each specific festival may register and participate. The tournaments will be played using a Swiss-format, featuring a $100,000 prize pool, and will be live-streamed.

Stay tuned at dreamhack.com/anaheim for the latest updates on signups and tournament format.