Eatonton Shines, Entertainment event draws producers, directors to showcase the Lake Country

Eatonton Georgia showcased their economic, workforce and political structure to producers, studio executives and other high level participants last Thursday evening at Barrel 118. Local and state officials joined leading local businesses to welcome gaming, music and entertainment executives to the city.

The Lake Country Entertainment 100 event, presented by the Eatonton-Putnam Chamber of Commerce, Putnam County and Georgia Entertainment News, hosted over 100 people at the invite-only affair.

Emily Holt of the Eatonton-Putnam Chamber of Commerce, “The participation of local businesses showing their commitment and collective engagement toward this growing segment of our economy is really exciting. We spoke with several executives at the event that are considering productions in the area as well as companies looking to locate and service productions that come to Eatonton.”

“At this event, producers and directors clearly stated their interest in working here in Eatonton,” says Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. The morning after the evening affair, location scouts and others gathered for breakfast and a tour of potential shooting locations in Eatonton.

The event was presented by: Putnam County, the Eatonton-Putnam Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Entertainment News

For more information about this event and other planned events, please contact us or Randy Davidson