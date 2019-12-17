Focus Film Columbus GA Event Provides Update to Community Leaders, Local Business Owners and Entertainment Professionals 

Jeffrey Stepakoff of the Georgia Film Academy spoke about workforce development, content creation

Visit Columbus GA officials provided an update on the Columbus Film Fund and plans for 2020

December 17, 2019 — (Columbus, Georgia) — A packed theater of business owners and entertainment professionals attended the first Focus Film Columbus GA event last week at the River Center for the Performing Arts. This and future quarterly events will connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses.

The meeting was facilitated by Visit Columbus GA and the Columbus Film Commission. “Columbus is on the radar of many producers and directors looking at Georgia,” Peter Bowden, President and CEO of Visit Columbus GA and the Columbus Film Commission told the crowd. “Our team has worked closely with numerous productions and secured films with total budgets in the millions of dollars.”

“Focus Film Columbus GA was a great way to network with others in the community that are benefiting or wanting to benefit from all the filming activity in the region,” Pace Halter of Flat Rock Studios explained. “Having an update about the Columbus Film Fund, upcoming productions and other insight was extremely helpful to keep all parties informed and connected.”

Jeffrey Stepakoff, Executive Director of the Georgia Film Academy, discussed ways the region can further rally to be in contention for film projects and how local artists can succeed by shooting in Columbus. He praised the public/private partnership of the region and shared additional ways the community can further benefit from the entertainment industry by providing incentives to content creators.

The who’s who of the region were on hand to hear about the Columbus Film Fund, updates about the Georgia Film Academy at Columbus State University and productions considering the region for their next project. “We plan to have an even bigger presence this year at key events like Sundance to engage producers and directors,” said Joel Slocumb of the Columbus Film Commission.

The next Focus Film Columbus GA event will begin at 3:00 PM on March 11th. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. To receive your invitation please email [email protected].