Lights, camera, action: Film industry likes Southwest Georgia

A multi-billion dollar industry will have a bright future in Southwest Georgia.
Albany, Tifton, Thomasville, Valdosta, and Fitzgerald are some of the cities where productions were filmed in 2019.
Lee Thomas with the Georgia Film, Music, and Digital Entertainment Office says there are “Two projects right now in Thomasville Georgia a Queen Latifah, Dennis Quaid movie. I mean it’s an exciting time with all the film making in South Georgia.”
Some productions are still being filmed now.
She says film crews and studios are branching outside of metro Atlanta for work and “The industry is really maturing and finding new areas of the state that they haven’t been before,” Thomas said.
She adds “We’re also seeing a lot of smaller productions that have found homes in areas outside of the metro (Atlanta) area and had a good experience and they come back and do another project there.” See more at WABL.