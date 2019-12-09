SCAD dean column: Why film loves Savannah

Andra Reeve-Rabb – Savannah is a city built for film. With our sun-dappled squares, uniquely historic buildings, and verdant skyline, I like to say the city itself looks like a film set. It also means the infrastructure that brings film and television production from around the world to film here. And it means the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

As dean of the School of Entertainment Arts and director of casting at SCAD, I want to thank everyone who attended this year’s film festival, making it such a splendid success. I see the symbiosis between the city, its citizens, and the SCAD students and alumni pursuing creative careers in film and television. Those elements combine every year at the film festival, complete with panels, screenings, talks, and celebrity guests.

SCAD Savannah Film Festival generates millions of dollars in economic impact, bringing more than 63,000 attendees to Savannah for the annual, eight-day festival. The economic benefits don’t stop when the festival ends. Many directors and producers who attend the festival wind up smitten with Savannah. This often leads to future film and TV projects. See more at SMN.