Warner Bros. Is On A Leasing Spree For Atlanta Studio Space

A major Hollywood film studio has been beefing up its Atlanta presence this year. Warner Bros. has leased more than 500K SF for studio space in two warehouse buildings and is in talks to take on a third, all clustered in the Atlanta Industrial Parkway warehouse district, some 10 miles west of Midtown Atlanta, Bisnow has learned.

The studio — responsible for Atlanta productions like the upcoming Clint Eastwood-directed Richard Jewell and the DC Comics superhero show Black Lightning — is in discussions to take over an additional 92K SF at 3735 Atlanta Industrial Parkway, an office/industrial building being vacated by Wamar Technologies by year’s end, Raulet Property Partners partner John Raulet said.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. — a division of AT&T-owned WarnerMedia — leased the 191K SF former 3M warehouse at 3700 Atlanta Industrial Parkway and the 408K SF distribution center at 3755 Atlanta Industrial Parkway, formerly occupied by Empire Distributors. Both are in the same area as Wamar’s facility.

Read more at Bisnow.