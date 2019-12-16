What’s filming in Georgia right now

As 2020 nears, many television and film productions are working around the clock just in time for the holiday season.

Here’s a look at what’s currently in production.

RED NOTICE

If you want to appear as a stand in for the upcoming Netflix action drama “Red Notice,” here’s your chance!

Casting producers are currently looking to fill the role of female stand in.

Project Casting reports filming starts in January actors must be open from mid-January through March.

While directors are looking for fresh faces, you must have prior acting experience for the role.

“Stand in, theater, or set experience, is mandatory,” as noted in the casting call.

Netflix announced production for “Red Notice” back in July featuring an star-studded cast. Dwayne Johnson (Skyscraper, Jumanji: The Next Level), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) will star in the action-thriller.

Johnson, who is no stranger to overseeing and starring in productions in Georgia, will be involved as a producer under his Seven Buck Productions company.