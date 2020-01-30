Georgia Earns Top Spot for Regional Workforce Development

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Georgia earned the top ranking for workforce development in the South Atlantic Region, according to Site Selection Magazine’s 2020 Workforce Development Rankings.

“As I’ve said in communities throughout the Peach State, the hardworking Georgians who make up our workforce are the foundation of our competitive edge in attracting business – both in the Southeast and across the country,” said Governor Kemp. “I’m excited that Site Selection Magazine has recognized yet another reason why Georgia is the best state in which to live, work, and raise a family.

“Working hand in hand, the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia, and our leading workforce development program, Georgia Quick Start, have produced a top-notch workforce that companies can count on to get the job done. Looking ahead, we are committed to working with our partners throughout state government and in local communities to ensure that more businesses call Georgia home and continue to create opportunities for families throughout our state.”

Site Selection is an internationally circulated business publication focusing on corporate real estate and economic development. In November 2019, the publication also ranked Georgia the number one state for business for a record-breaking seventh consecutive year.

In the announcement, Site Selection Editor Mark Arend pointed to ranking factors “relative to other states in the same region based on five national and objective measures” such as depth of the labor pool, availability of certified applicants for job openings, and legislatures that are committed to funding workforce programs.

Site Selection’s rankings are based on a combination of factors, including CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2019, Workforce and Education sub-ranking; Forbes’ most recent Best States for Business Labor Supply sub-ranking; U.S. News’ Best States for Education rankings; ACT National Career Readiness Certificates rankings; and the workforce preparation and development component of the State Economic Development Program Expenditures Database from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

“Workforce development is the number one issue for so many of the companies that we work with, and business decision-makers understand that training programs like our No. 1 Georgia Quick Start offer a readily available workforce that will help their businesses not only meet their goals, but carry them to new heights,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s partnership approach is working to support economic development across our entire state and keep it attractive to businesses and job creators. This exciting news is a great way to start a new year as we continue generating hope and new opportunities for Georgians.”

Georgia has long received recognition from leading companies and site consultants for its attractive business climate. The state’s workforce training program, Georgia Quick Start, is the best program in the United States. Logistics hubs like the Port of Savannah and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport connect businesses to their consumers across the globe, and the state’s pro-business policies make Georgia a competitive option for companies looking to locate or expand.

In fiscal year 2019 alone, the Georgia Department of Economic Development supported the creation of nearly 29,000 new jobs through the location of 332 projects, 74 percent of which were located outside of metro Atlanta.