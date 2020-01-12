Georgia Film Critics Association Announces Nominations for 2019 Year in Film

After releasing a list of nominees last Friday, the Georgia Film Critics Association (GAFCA) is pleased to announce the winners for the 2019 GAFCA Awards.

“Parasite” was the big winner, taking home four awards including Best Picture, Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film. “1917” recieved three awards—Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Original Score. “The Irishman” won Best Supporting Actor for Joe Pesci and Best Adapted Screenplay, while “Little Women” took home Best Supporting Actress for Florence Pugh and Best Ensemble honors. Pugh also won the Breakthrough Award.

Other winners include Lupita Nyong’o as Best Actress for “Us,” Adam Driver as Best Actor for “Marriage Story,” “Wild Rose” winning Best Original Song for “Glasgow (No Place Like Home),” “Toy Story 4” as Best Animated Film and “Apollo 11” as Best Documentary. “The Peanut Butter Falcon” was awarded the Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema.

See the complete list of winners below.

Founded in 2011, this year marks the 9th annual awards program for the critics group. GAFCA is made up of 38 film critics from around the state, representing print, television, radio and online media.

For more information on the Georgia Film Critics Association, visit www.georgiafilmcritics.org.

FULL LIST OF GAFCA WINNERS:

Best Picture

“Parasite”

Best Director

“Parasite” – Bong Joon-ho

Best Actor

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Best Actress

Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”)

Best Supporting Actor

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Best Supporting Actress

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Best Original Screenplay

“Parasite” – Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Irishman” – Steven Zaillian

Best Cinematography

“1917” – Roger Deakins

Best Production Design

“1917” – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

Best Original Score

“1917” – Thomas Newman

Best Original Song

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Caitlin Smith, Mary Steenburgen, Kate York (“Wild Rose”)

Best Ensemble

“Little Women”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Parasite”

Breakthrough Award

Florence Pugh (“Fighting With My Family,” “Little Women,” “Midsommar”)

Best Animated Film

“Toy Story 4”

Best Documentary Film

“Apollo 11”

Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema