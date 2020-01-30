Lineup Secured for Athens Jewish Film Festival

As a small festival in a college town, the Athens Jewish Film Festival has the ability to capitalize on the tight-knit community and build stronger bonds with local businesses and organizations. The festival’s 2020 film lineup has just been confirmed and tickets are on sale for the gala and screenings March 21-25.

Though the festival is not affiliated with the University of Georgia, this year’s gala will take place in the modern event space and theater of the Georgia Museum of Art on UGA’s east campus. The museum includes a 200-seat movie theater, allowing for a larger audience for opening night. The rest of the films will be screened at Ciné, a popular independent art house theater in downtown Athens.