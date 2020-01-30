Release Dates for Georgia-lensed Productions

Always subject to change and often set before filming begins, here is the latest info on release dates for projects that filmed in Georgia. Courtesy Explore Georgia.
|TITLE (FEATURE FILM UNLESS SPECIFIED)
|STARS
|RELEASE DATE
|Bad Boys for Life
|Will Smith, Martin Lawrence
|1/17/2020
|Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace (Netflix feature)
|Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Mehcad Brooks, Cicely Tyson and Tyler Perry
|1/17/2020
|The Last Full Measure
|Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Irvine
|1/24/2020
|Burden
|Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker, Andrea Riseborough
|2/28/2020
|Amazing Stories (AppleTV+)
|Kerry Lynn Bishe, Austin Stowell, Edward Burns, Juliana Canfield, Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander, Robert Forster
|3/6/2020
|The Banker (theatrical then AppleTV+)
|Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Mackie
|3/6/2020
|Council of Dads (NBC TV series)
|Kevin Daniels
|3/10/2020
|Brockmire S4 (IFC TV)
|Hank Azaria, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Amanda Peet
|3/18/2020
|Emperor
|Dayo Okeniyi, Bruce Dern, James Cromwell, Kat Graham, Mykelti Williamson
|3/27/2020
|Ozark S3 (Netflix series)
|Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner
|3/27/2020
|Irresistible
|Steve Carell, Mackenzie Davis, Rose Byrne
|5/29/2020
|Jungle Cruise
|Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons
|7/24/2020
|Respect
|Jennifer Hudson, Leroy McClain, Forest Whitaker
|8/14/2020
|The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
|Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson
|9/11/2020
|Coming 2 America
|Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall
|12/18/2020
|The Tomorrow War
|Yvonne Strahovski, Chris Pratt, Betty Gilpin
|12/25/2020
|The Suicide Squad
|Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman
|8/6/2021