Release Dates for Georgia-lensed Productions

Always subject to change and often set before filming begins, here is the latest info on release dates for projects that filmed in Georgia. Courtesy Explore Georgia.

TITLE (FEATURE FILM UNLESS SPECIFIED) STARS RELEASE DATE
Bad Boys for Life Will Smith, Martin Lawrence 1/17/2020
Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace (Netflix feature) Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Mehcad Brooks, Cicely Tyson and Tyler Perry 1/17/2020
The Last Full Measure Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Irvine 1/24/2020
Burden Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker, Andrea Riseborough 2/28/2020
Amazing Stories (AppleTV+) Kerry Lynn Bishe, Austin Stowell, Edward Burns, Juliana Canfield, Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander, Robert Forster 3/6/2020
The Banker (theatrical then AppleTV+) Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Mackie 3/6/2020
Council of Dads (NBC TV series) Kevin Daniels 3/10/2020
Brockmire S4 (IFC TV)  Hank Azaria, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Amanda Peet 3/18/2020
Emperor Dayo Okeniyi, Bruce Dern, James Cromwell, Kat Graham, Mykelti Williamson 3/27/2020
Ozark S3 (Netflix series) Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner 3/27/2020
Irresistible Steve Carell, Mackenzie Davis, Rose Byrne 5/29/2020
Jungle Cruise Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons 7/24/2020
Respect Jennifer Hudson, Leroy McClain, Forest Whitaker 8/14/2020
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson 9/11/2020
Coming 2 America Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall 12/18/2020
The Tomorrow War Yvonne Strahovski, Chris Pratt, Betty Gilpin 12/25/2020
The Suicide Squad Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman 8/6/2021

