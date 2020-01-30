RIAA Statement on Phase 1 of U.S.-China Trade Agreement

Mitch Glazier, Chairman & CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), released the following statement today in response to release of the text of Phase 1 of the U.S.-China trade agreement:

“We welcome phase 1 of the U.S.-China trade agreement and its provisions on copyright protection and enforcement. We are grateful for this achievement and for the hard work of many, including at USTR and at the White House, for securing these provisions, including combatting online infringement as well as counterfeiting and piracy on e-commerce platforms. We look forward to the full implementation of these commitments in China.”