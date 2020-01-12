Statement from MPAA on United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

The United States House of Representatives passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The following is a statement from Motion Picture Association Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin:

“The Motion Picture Association applauds the House of Representatives for passing the USMCA today and urges the Senate to act swiftly on this must-pass trade deal. Currently, the U.S. film, television, and streaming content industry accounts for $17.2 billion annually in exports and registers a positive trade balance with nearly every country in the world. Under the USMCA, the future of our industry only looks brighter. This deal facilitates the growth of the legal, digital market for creative content while addressing the threat of online piracy, which compromises up to $71 billion annually in domestic revenue. Future trade deals should account for this constantly changing digital landscape and build on USMCA to further protect and grow our creative economy.”