This Gorgeous Georgia Farmhouse Comes With a Cinematic Resume

This classic 1900s Georgian farmhouse is located less than an hour from the metro Atlanta area. It’s now ready for its close-up.

Featuring a sweeping front porch, an amazing lake view, and 10 acres of privacy, the house may look familiar to movie buffs. This Newborn farmhouse is on the market for $549,900, after a recent $10,000 reduction.

The residence served as the home of the Brackett family in the 2009 “Halloween 2” reboot directed by Rob Zombie. The Bracketts were the ill-fated clan that local psycho Michael Myers targeted for his revenge after escaping from the local asylum.

With Georgia on the mind of filmmakers looking for cost-friendly locations, the home benefits from its proximity to Madison. The historic city has been famous since Union Army Gen. William T. Sherman spared it because it was “too beautiful to burn” during his March to the Sea.

The city boasts an impressive film resume of its own. “The Accountant,” “American Made,” “Hidden Figures,” “Goosebumps,” and “The 5th Wave” were all filmed there. See more here.