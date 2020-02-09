9th Annual Benefit Jazz Concert moves to Augusta

The ninth annual Evening of New York Jazz is coming to Augusta for one night only to benefit The American Red Cross Augusta Area and Sacred Heart Cultural Center.

Attendees will swing, sway and sing to beloved jazz standards at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15 in the beautiful Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene St., Augusta.

Long-time Aiken resident and New York jazz singer Gerry Eisenberg, who founded the event, decided to bring an Evening of New York Jazz to Augusta to expand the fan base and provide a unique experience to more people in the Augusta River Region.

“We have done this show in Aiken for the last eight years and have raised well in excess of $100,000 for charity,” Eisenberg said. “While we have always had folks from Augusta attend our shows at the Aiken Center for the Arts, we are so incredibly excited to perform in the majestic Sacred Heart Cultural Center.”

Proceeds from this year’s concert will benefit The American Red Cross Augusta Area and Sacred Heart Cultural Center. Local organizations that have benefitted in the past eight years include The Red Cross, United Way, the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons, Saratoga War Horse (which assists military veterans) and Great Oak Rehabilitative Riding Academy.

In addition to Eisenberg, musicians performing include Donald Vega (piano), Luke Selleck (bass), and Pete Van Nostrand (drums).

Tables and tickets can be purchased at AnEveningofNYJazz.com or at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center office. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres and wine and beer and are tax deductible.