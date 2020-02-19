Candler Park Music Festival Coming in May

Rival Entertainment, known for its concert and festival productions across Atlanta, announced the performer lineup for the 12th annual Candler Park Music Festival taking place on Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30.

The annual boutique festival will feature a powerhouse line up, including Old Crow Medicine Show, Galactic, Moon Taxi, Nahko And Medicine For The People, JJ Grey & Mofro, Spafford, The Vegabonds, Hedonistas, Voodoo Visionary and Webster.

Sponsored by Athens-based Terrapin Beer Co., the family-friendly festival, which is expected to attract more than 20,000 attendees, will feature local food vendors, products and services and a wide range of artisans. In addition to Terrapin Beer Co., sponsors include Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Fontis Mountain Spring Water.

“This perennial fan-favorite festival has grown year-over-year and its stellar reputation has allowed us to attract a range of musical styles from Grammy-award winning artists to up-and-coming local bands,” said Josh Antenucci, festival producer and partner with Rival Entertainment. “This year’s show is bound to satisfy the musical palate of thousands of attendees in a serene park setting that cannot be beat.”

If the incredible lineup of funk, blues, bluegrass and soulful swamp rock isn’t enough, the Candler Park Music Festival also features a delicious variety of food and drink options from local restaurants, food trucks and Terrapin’s selection of fine local beers. The artist market also features various crafts, jewelry artisans and more for fans seeking unique items to wear or gift.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 29 and at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. Before May 22, weekend ticket prices are $35 plus taxes/fees for General Admission and $80 plus taxes/fees for VIP, which includes a general admission ticket, plus complimentary water and soda at the VIP Bar, VIP security check, entry gate with unlimited in/out privileges, complimentary bicycle valet, exclusive VIP area in front of the concert stages, access to the 30’ high Rival Skydeck with the best festival view, and expanded VIP restroom trailer area. VIP ticket holders must be 21+ and tickets are limited availability.

Ticket prices increase the week of the festival and advance purchase is highly recommended at candlerparkmusicfestival.com . This festival is an all-ages event. Children under 12, accompanied by an adult ticketholder, do not require tickets. A portion of festival proceeds will support the festival’s philanthropic beneficiaries, including the Candler Park Neighborhood Organization and the Candler Park Conservancy’s Active Lawn Project. Candler Park Music Festival is a rain or shine event. Please click here for answers to frequently asked questions.