Could Indiana statehouse bill bring more Hollywood to the state?

Think of Netflix’s show “Stranger Things,” which is based in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. They surely found one of the dozens of small towns across the state to film the series in, right?

Well, no. It’s filmed in Georgia.

According to Georgia Trend Magazine, in 2016 the state overtook California as the top location for production of feature films. In fact, 17 of the top 100 grossing movies were filmed there that year.

And while Indiana isn’t the next Hollywood, some believe that the state can learn from Georgia and help graduates from several top media schools find jobs without moving to other states.

Indiana is missing out on an economic boon by not netting more film productions, some believe, and they are pushing for a new law that would help. See more here.