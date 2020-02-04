Frazier & Deeter, Nationally Ranked U.S. Accounting Firm, Acquires Consulting Firm

Frazier & Deeter, one of the largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States, announced the expansion of its services via the acquisition of boutique consulting firm Arch + Tower. Arch + Tower offers a variety of consulting services focused on Customer Experience, Employee Experience, and Operational Excellence.

“Expanding our advisory services to encompass customer experience and employee experience builds on our reputation for investing in relationships with our clients and our people,” noted Seth McDaniel, Managing Partner of Frazier & Deeter. “Frazier & Deeter is known for exceptional client satisfaction and our innovative approach to developing our people, and now we will be able to help our clients achieve their goals in these critical areas.”

Frazier & Deeter has added three partners as part of this merger. John Hightower, the CEO of Arch + Tower, will continue to serve in that role as Arch + Tower joins the FD family of brands. Chris Green will be a partner, as will Ryan Lahm.

“The Arch + Tower team is delighted to join the FD family of brands,” stated Hightower. “Frazier & Deeter has a stellar reputation for both client experience and employee development and has corporate values that closely match those of Arch + Tower.”

“Arch + Tower has partnered with us to create inspiring and actionable Customer Experience & Hospitality content. They continue to serve by creating thoughtful tools that help express the Chick-fil-A brand for our Guests every day,” said Elizabeth Dixon, Hospitality and Service Design Manager at Chick-fil-A. “It’s exciting to see two top-tier firms known for a focus on client service excellence join forces.”

Arch + Tower will continue to operate under the same name, which is inspired by the idea that arches span gaps and carry weight, and towers elevate people to see farther. A sample of the services they provide include strategic executive advisement, customer experience training, organizational development clarity, selection and hiring processes, project and process management and user experience design.

“We are excited to bring a unique and high-impact set of services to our clients,” noted McDaniel. “We have found in our own growth that focusing on employee experience drives client experience and because of that we found Arch + Tower’s service offering intriguing as a new service for our clients.”

“Becoming part of Frazier & Deeter provides a multi-national platform for growth as we work with the firm’s clients across the US and the UK to help them achieve their goals,” said Hightower. “Frazier & Deeter’s sustained exceptional growth over the past 10 years illustrates the impact that attention to employee experience, customer experience and operational excellence can have on a company’s results.”

Frazier & Deeter’s approach to creating a culture focused on investing in relationships™ has attracted attention in the U.S. The firm was profiled in a book published by Harvard Business Review Book, “An Everyone Culture,” and was the focus of an article in Inside Public Accounting about its focus on being a Deliberately Developmental Organization.