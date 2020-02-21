Georgia Entertainment Public Relations Alliance Offering “Could Your Career Use a PR Boost?” Event for Local Entertainment Industry Professionals

The Georgia Entertainment Public Relations Alliance (GEPRA) this week announced a new professional development opportunity for Georgians in the entertainment industry. The event “Could Your Career Use a PR Boost?” invites actors, producers, directors, musicians, and gamers to attend and learn how PR can boost their companies and their careers.

A panel of experts will discuss why public relations and media are imperative. Attendees will learn how PR can build your brand, how to find the right PR, when to get a PR person on your team, and tips to get media coverage.

Attendees will hear from Tanya Mendoza with Fox5 TV, and from GEPRA members Melissa Sanders, Mitch Leff and Nicole Sage. The event will be moderated by Francesca Amiker, Morning Host, and Anchor of The A Scene on 11Alive TV.

The event is Sunday, March 8th, from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Robert Mello Studios, 4048 Flowers Road, Unit 210, Doraville, Ga. Cost is $45. Those interested in attending can register through this link: https://tinyurl.com/rgbmonj. Space is limited!

About GEPRA

More than 15 Georgia-based, senior-level public relations professionals joined forces in 2017 to launch the Georgia Entertainment Public Relations Alliance (GEPRA). The group provides public relations and marketing support services for companies working in Georgia’s film, television, music and digital entertainment industries.

The group has worked with a range of clients including: the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau, the DeKalb Entertainment Commission, DreamHack (world’s largest digital festival), MomoCon (Atlanta anime and gaming convention), PC&E, Axis Replay, the C3 Conference, Crafty Apes, Moonshine Post, Gamemaster (gaming reality program) and more.

GEPRA’s objective is to work with clients to generate awareness, make connections and open doors. In Georgia and across the Southeast, the alliance promotes the products and services of the myriad companies involved in the entertainment industry.

“GEPRA is a superior resource for many different entities in the entertainment industry, from counties and cities marketing their locations, to large studios and soundstages to companies of every size in the entertainment supply chain,” says GEPRA founder Mitch Leff.

He adds: “GEPRA has efficiently combined the in-depth knowledge, unique talents and extensive expertise of a wide variety of Georgia-based PR professionals.”

By working with GEPRA, each client creates its own “dream team” to assist with strategic, focused public relations. GEPRA members know the market and the industry — and can achieve results for clients in a targeted, cost-efficient way.