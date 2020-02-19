Georgia Production Partnership Announces Date for GPP South GA Regional Meeting

The Georgia Production Partnership (GPP) has announced March 7th as the date for the GPP South Georgia Regional Meeting, “Attracting Productions to South GA.” The meeting will be held at Valdosta State University from 4-5:30 p.m. in the VSU Student Union, located at 1500 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31698. As Georgia’s booming film industry continues to break records, GPP hosts the South Georgia Regional Meeting to showcase the opportunity the film industry brings to all of Georgia. The GPP Regional Meeting sponsored by the Georgia Film Office, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), is being presented in cooperation with Valdosta State University and the South Georgia Film Festival student organization.

The meeting will feature the following panelists: Ryan Smith, Owner of Thomasville Pictures and Producer of ‘The Tiger Rising’ (with Queen Latifah & Dennis Quaid); Brandy Elrod, Director of Fitzgerald Tourism, Arts, & Culture; Cam Jordan, Deputy Administrator, City of Fitzgerald; and Peter Stathopoulos, Partner at Bennett Thrasher LLP, leading their State and Local Tax practice.

Our panel discussion will be moderated by Craig Dominey, Manager of the Camera Ready Georgia program, who will share information about Georgia’s unique and successful “Camera Ready” program. This groundbreaking initiative was started in October 2010 to bring film and television production to communities across the state by offering production companies easier, faster and better access to county production resources and location information. Numerous Georgia counties have enjoyed the economic impact of film and television production through the Camera Ready program, including local hires, tourism, hotel stays and purchases of goods and services. Currently, all 159 Georgia counties are Camera Ready certified by the Georgia Film Office.

The primary audience for GPP’s South Georgia regional meeting is the regional economic development professionals and city and county leaders from 57 South Georgia counties. Students are also invited to gain a better understanding of the opportunities their studies in established South Georgia and Coastal Georgia film educational programs will give them in allowing them to live and work right here in Georgia.

GPP’s goal in hosting regional meetings around the state is to share the knowledge of how Georgia communities (outside of Atlanta) are attracting film productions to their cities.

There is no cost to attend.

The GPP Regional Meeting will be part of the South Georgia Film Festival at Valdosta State University. See more about the event here! http://southgeorgiafilm.com/