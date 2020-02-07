Gwinnett school to add film program

With film and television production a major economic driver in the state, Gwinnett County Public Schools will be adding a new program to prepare students for careers in that field.

Berkmar High School will house the district’s Film and Digital Arts program. An addition will be built to accommodate the new space required, said Steve Flynt, assistant superintendent for school improvement and operations during a presentation at the January Board of Education Work Session.

“There will be more focus on industry certification,” said Flynt. “Past programs weren’t directly tied to job preparedness.” See more at AJC.