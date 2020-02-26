Ogeechee International History Film Festival returns for fourth season

Georgia Southern University will open the fourth season of the Ogeechee International History Film Festival (OIHFF) on Thursday, Feb. 27 on the Statesboro Campus at the Nessmith-Lane Conference Center. The festival concludes on Feb. 29 at the Ogeechee Theater on the Armstrong Campus.

OIHFF debuted on the Statesboro Campus in 2017 to promote and celebrate history presented through motion pictures. This open submission, juried, international cinema program is also currently the longest-running festival of its kind in the world.

“This year we had 131 entries from 35 nations,” said Michael Van Wagenen, Ph.D., associate professor of history and film festival organizer. “This provides a unique opportunity for our students to be exposed to a variety of different cultures, ideas and historical perspectives. Many of our selected films go on to have distribution deals and end up broadcast on television and streaming services.”

The Departments of History, Communication Arts, Psychology, Foreign Languages, and Political Science and International Studies are sponsoring the event along with the University’s history and film clubs, the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Georgia Humanities Council.

For more information and a full list of events, visit https://ogeecheefilmfestival.org/.

