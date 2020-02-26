Senate passes bill to examine Georgia tax breaks

Georgia’s state senators want to take a closer look at tax breaks.

Senators voted 54-0 on Monday to pass Senate Bill 302, sending it to the House for more debate.

The measure would let lawmakers request analyses of up to 10 tax breaks each year, examining how much revenue the state is giving up as well as how much economic activity a tax break might be supporting. The subject has new relevance this year with lagging revenues and highly critical audits of Georgia’s film tax credit.

Gov. Brian Kemp vetoed a similar tax credit review bill last year, saying the examinations should be done by an outside auditor instead of a state agency to make sure the look is objective. Sen. John Albers, a Roswell Republican, says he agreed with Kemp’s point and introduced a new bill this year with that provision. See more here.