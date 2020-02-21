Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’ filmed in Atlanta

Steven Spielberg’s upcoming series on Apple TV is finally getting a release date!

“Amazing Stories” is Spielberg’s show featuring five tales an infinite imagination.

If that sounds familiar to you, that may be due to this being a reboot of the original 1985 version of the Spielberg classic TV series which premiered in 1985 on NBC.

Spielberg’s ’85 NBC series was inspired by historic Amazing Stories magazine, which was the very first science fiction magazine, created by writer and publisher Hugo Gernsback in 1926. Spielberg licensed the title of his television series from the magazine’s publishers.

Like the 1985 version, Spielberg’s new anthology series will feature a hodgepodge of unique stories. See more at 11Alive.