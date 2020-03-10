2020 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Finalists

The Atlanta Film Festival is honored to announce the Finalists in the 2020 Screenplay Competition. Chosen from just shy of 1,300 submissions, these screenplays represent those moving forward from our feature film, television pilot, and short film categories.
These aspiring authors are competing for once in a lifetime mentorship opportunities to help hone their screenplays and plan the next steps in their careers. Wish these talented screenwriters well as our programming team takes on the incredibly difficult task of choosing this year’s winners!
Feature Screenplay Finalists
Back To Me — Ora Yashar
Battle Cries — Karen Walker
I.R.L. In Real Life — Justin Shelton
Mother-Daughter — Tricia Lee
My Brother’s Keeper — Josh Schorr
Project Fog — Adva Reichman
The Rat and the Bluebird — T.E. Strong
Shepherd One — Cameron Young
The Shtick-up — Val Bodurtha
Surgeon Hong — Paul Gross
Pilot Screenplay Finalists
Birdsong — Jennifer Dunn
Eterna — Scott Simonsen
Kindly Metal Mother — Kurtis Theorin
Pangea — T. C. Smith
re.Form(ed) — Johnny Gilligan
Red Flag — Suzanne Slack-Smith
Westphall — Keith St. Lawrence
Short Screenplay Finalists
All You Want to Know — Laurel Kulow
Conscience — Brandon Kelley
The Cricket — Gabe Berry
Dunked — John Bickerstaff
Haint — Gabriela McNicoll
Laika — Kate Balsley
Pigskin — Susan Polk