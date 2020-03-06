A COVID-19 Update From President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White

We’re writing to provide you with an update on SAG-AFTRA’s efforts to work with employers during this developing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Your safety is paramount. Whether it’s assuring that a set, studio or broadcast station is supplying members with ample soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizers, or working with productions which need to temporarily halt shooting due to concerns about exposure to the virus, your union has your back in advocating for a safe and healthy work environment.

For actors on set or in a studio, treat COVID-19 concerns like other serious safety concerns and report issues or questions to production or the set medic immediately. For broadcasters, please contact your shop steward or union broadcast staff. If you have continuing concerns or are unable to get all of your questions answered, please contact the union at our safety hotline, (844) SAFER SET / (844) 723-3773.

As this is a dynamic and evolving situation, SAG-AFTRA will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 events and will update members as necessary. Staff are currently making preparations for various scenarios to minimize disruptions to member services. If the situation warrants, depending on location, member events and educational opportunities may need to be rescheduled.

As a safety precaution, if you begin to feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headache and slight runny nose, or if you have a fever or experience breathing problems — or if a member of your household is unwell — we strongly encourage you not to attend SAG-AFTRA face-to-face meetings or come to the office until you recover fully. We appreciate your understanding in these circumstances.

If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact SAG-AFTRA at (855) SAG-AFTRA (the phone number along with the safety hotline is on the back of your membership card and on your member app).

For information or updates on this developing situation and recommended safety precautions, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Strength in unity,

Gabrielle Carteris

President

David P. White

National Executive Director