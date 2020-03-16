Columbus Film Office Launches New Website, FocusFilmColumbusGA.com

The Columbus Film Office, a division of Visit Columbus GA, today announced the launch of FocusFilmColumbusGA.com, a website serving as an information hub for local business owners and entertainment executives. The website includes articles and videos that highlight film activity in the region.

“FocusFilmColumbusGA.com compliments our quarterly meetings where we discuss happenings from the recent quarter with local business professionals and entertainment executives,” explained Peter Bowden, President of Visit Columbus GA. “We believe the site will be an incredible resource for locals looking to get more involved in film as well as those outside the region deciding where to film in Columbus.”

“Currently, visitors can view news stories, videos and explore wonderful locations in the region,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “In the future, we plan to add more features including the ability for companies to list services and products specifically geared to the entertainment industry.”

The website is updated weekly and contains the most recent information about past and future events. Soon, businesses may list products and services to promote to moviemakers and other entertainment professionals.

For more information, visit www.FocusFilmColumbusGA.com.

The next Focus Film Columbus GA event will be held on June 17th. Location details and agenda will be announced soon.