Georgia film tax credit could add local music, 2026 World Cup broadcasts under House bill

Georgia’s lucrative tax incentives for movie and television productions could soon expand to homegrown music recordings and international broadcasts of the 2026 World Cup as part of a bill that cleared a House committee on Monday.
The proposed additions to the state’s film tax credit are part of a measure meant to tighten oversight of a program that relieves production companies of having to pay billions of dollars annually in taxes.
House Bill 1037, by Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, would require all film productions located in Georgia to undergo mandatory audits by the Georgia Department of Revenue or third-party auditors picked by the state agency.
It would also tighten rules for how film companies could transfer or sell unused tax credits to other businesses, a common practice for production groups that conduct part of their movie-making work outside Georgia.
The measure passed out of the House Creative Arts and Entertainment Working Group on Monday along with a pair of amendments broadening the tax credit's scope.