Georgia State Holds 5th PantherLAN Esports Tournament in March

One of the coolest things about the growth of esports is seeing annual/semi-annual events crop up around the United States or even the world. Georgia State University has a semi-annual esports tournament that’s returning this March: PantherLAN Esports Tournament! That’s right, we have some awesome college-level esports coming very soon to Twitch!

The event, co-sponsored by the Georgia Game Developers Association and the National Association of Collegiate Esports, is free and open to the public. But what can we expect?

It is the fifth semi-annual collegiate PantherLAN Esports Tournament, and the first time the tournament will last more than one day. The competition takes place March 28-29 at the University Club of Georgia State Stadium.

We’re making progress in collegiate level esports, thanks to PantherLAN! The in-person competition starts at 10 AM each day, with the doors opening at 9 AM. Preliminary and semifinals will take place on March 28 with the finals on March 29. But where can you watch this awesome esports action? They have a pair of Twitch channels, found here and here.

If you’re interested in registering or seeing the various exhibitions, check out their website. But what games will be held there? League of Legends, SMITE, Paladins, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Brawlhalla, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Tekken 7! I am always glad to see SMITE and Paladins, but I was hoping to see some MTG Arena also.

This is an excellent time for Dragon Ball FighterZ as well. It recently began its latest season with Kefla now playable. In addition to gameplay, though, the PantherLAN esports tournament will also have a variety of esports workshops, tabletop gaming, and an expo with student groups, companies, and organizations around the Atlanta area. See more.