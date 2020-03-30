Gov. Kemp Calls on Georgia Businesses to Aid with Critical Health Care Needs

Governor Brian P. Kemp today called on all Georgia businesses who are able to help the state provide, produce, distribute, or store critical health care items needed to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“As our state’s hardworking healthcare workers and first responders stand on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, it is our job to come together as Georgians and arm them with the necessary resources to keep them safe and effective,” said Governor Kemp. “Now more than ever, I am confident in both our nation and our state’s ability to work in solidarity as we continue to fight spread of COVID-19. I ask all Georgia businesses who are able to support us in the fight against this global pandemic.”

Critical items include: N-95 masks or equivalent, air purifying machines, face shields, hair covers, hand sanitizer, hospital beds, gloves (various sizes – nitrile or latex-free), negative pressure machines, no-touch thermometers (regular if no-touch are not available), safety goggles, sanitation units, sanitizing spray, sanitizing wipes, shoe covers, surgical masks, Tyvek suits, and ventilators.

Businesses able to provide assistance and resources with factories already up and running, or facilities that can be repurposed for these vital products, are asked to complete an informational form online here. This is simply for the purpose of collecting information. Submission of the form will not equate to a commitment by the state of Georgia to purchase.

As part of this mission, the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is actively working to identify manufacturers and distributors across the state who have in their inventory, or could produce, distribute, or store critical health care supplies that are already limited in supply or may become scarce in the weeks ahead.

“We could not be more grateful for the dedication our medical workers, first responders, and partners have shown during this challenging time. They consistently continue to make Georgians’ health and safety their number one priority,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “As we fight COVID-19 and its expanded consequences together, we thank our Georgia businesses who have stepped up to help our state and pledge the continued full support of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.”

To complete the information form, visit: www.georgia.org/covid19response.