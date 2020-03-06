March 10 GGDA Meeting Getting Bigger and Better!

We were sorry to see that GDC was postponed, but our March GGDA meeting is growing into a much larger event than originally planned. We are taking precautions to ensure a safe meeting and will have a good supply of hand sanitizer on hand. The meeting now includes:

An announcement of our Best in Georgia winner; A panel discussion on how game developers can work with livestreamers and podcasters; A networking opportunity for game devs to meet with a number of streamers and podcasters; A brief presentation on how Streetcred is paying streamers to play games; and (Perhaps most exciting for some of you) a presentation on a new benefits package for GGDA members that includes life insurance, long-term care insurance, financial planning and more!

Panel Discussion

Social media tools continue to grow, but they also grow easier to use. Join us for a discussion on how game devs can use livestreams, podcasts and other new tools to build their brand. Whether you want to start your own channels or use others, this session will give you direction.

We are also inviting out a variety of livestreamers and podcasters who say that they want game developers on their channels, so come meet the people who can help amplify your voice.

If you cannot attend, we are livestreaming the event at https://www.youtube.com/user/GeorgiaGameDevs. However, you will not be able to take part in the networking unless you are present.

Where: VS Realm, 2050 Lawrenceville Hwy Ste D52, North Decatur, GA 30033 (Near Burlington Coats)

Parking: Plenty of free parking in mall lot outside VS Realm.

When: 6 pm Tuesday, March 10

6-7 pm: Networking

7-8 pm: Use Livestreams, Podcasts and More to Promote Your Brand

8-9 pm: Networking

How Much: Free for GGDA, TAG members and registered VS Realm members; $10 all others

Presenters

Bobby Blackwolf is a Twitch Affiliate and the co-founder of the Voice of Geeks Network, a streaming and podcast network devoted to all things Geek Culture. He is also the host of the long running video game podcast “The Bobby Blackwolf Show” which began in July of 2005, and celebrates its 700th weekly episode in March of 2020. The audio podcast, structured like an AM radio talk show about the video game industry, is recorded live on the VOGNetwork Twitch channel every Sunday night at 8PM ET/5PM PT and features live calls and chat comments from the audience, and is available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, and many other places where podcasts are found.

Voice of Geeks Network: http://VOGNetwork.com/

Bobby Blackwolf Show: http://www.vognetwork.com/the-bobby-blackwolf-show/

Voice of Geeks Network Twitch Channel: https://twitch.tv/VOGNetwork

Bobby Blackwolf Twitch Channel: https://twitch.tv/BobbyBlackwolf

As a student, Stephon Hardaway worked closely with the chair of game development at SCAD’s Savannah campus to bring to life the esports department. After commentating at Skillshot’s open Soul Calibur 6 tournament at Momocon, Hi-Rez Studios picked Stephon up as a professional commentator and show host for the 2019 season of Paladins. He commentated and hosted the Minor League, Pro League, and Console League. He now handles production work for Hi-Rez while developing a better understanding of what’s behind the camera and proper production flow. Find him at twitch.tv/phonthelegend

Aamir. Welcome to the Wall Podcast discusses writing, comedy, eSports, gaming, table reads, and more as a collective. Our goal is to provide entertainment doing what we love and provide support along the way. We have been in the podcasting space since 2015 and have collaborated with several groups through editing, hosting, promoting, organizing, producing and more. What we realized is that people need community and Welcome To The Wall helps you to build that.

Instagram: @Welcometothewallpodcast

Twitter: @WTTWpodcast