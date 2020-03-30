Motion Picture Association Comments on the Passage of CARES Act

The following is a statement from Motion Picture Association Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin on the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act:

“The Motion Picture Association applauds Secretary Mnuchin and Congress on the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis is a threat to the entire global economy, including creative industries. In the United States alone, the film, television, and streaming industry supports 2.5 million jobs and 93,000 small businesses – 87 percent of which employ fewer than 10 people. This bill provides critical relief for independent contractors, freelancers, and small businesses who are the backbone of the entertainment industry and among those whose livelihoods are hardest hit by the current public health crisis. Industry stakeholders, including unions, guilds, and theater owners, worked tirelessly to achieve this important relief.”

“We look forward to continuing to work with Congress and the Administration in the coming weeks and months to build on this progress. As an industry, we stand ready to assist efforts to protect the health and safety of our employees, our customers, and the public. To date, our members and industry partners have contributed to public service announcements (PSAs) and the distribution of the most current news and information on COVID-19, offered free children’s programming and educational resources for parents to support in-home learning, supplied personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare providers and first responders, and donated to relief efforts in local communities.”