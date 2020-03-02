Motion Picture Association Launches “Film School Friday” Program

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) hosted high school students from the District of Columbia for its inaugural “Film School Friday” — a new event series to connect students with industry leaders to learn about careers in creative fields. The association frequently hosts community-based events, including screenings of films and panel discussions on social themes, multiculturalism, as well as partnerships with foreign embassies around international productions.

“We want our newly renovated headquarters to be a gathering place for everyone to celebrate creativity and culture in Washington,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association. “The film and television industry has the power to inspire millions. We are proud to convene these students at our inaugural Film School Friday, and I hope that each of them feels a bit of that movie magic today.”

Today’s program included remarks from MPA’s Vice President of External and Multicultural Affairs, John Gibson, a D.C. native and graduate of Eastern High School; a special tour of the props, costumes, and memorabilia from iconic films and television shows on display at the newly renovated MPA global headquarters; and a special, private “work-in-progress” screening of the upcoming documentary, A Most Beautiful Thing by award winning filmmaker Mary Mazzio. The film chronicles the first African American high school rowing team from the West Side of Chicago. Its official public premiere will be at SXSW this March.

“As a native Washingtonian and a DC Public School alum, I am incredibly proud to be part of the launch of Film School Fridays,” said Gibson. “I personally benefited from mentors in various fields, and I firmly believe in the mantra: if you can see it, you can be it. My hope is that we can inspire some of these students today to pursue their dreams in the creative industry, because I know it’s possible!”

Richard Wright Public Charter School for Journalism and Media Arts, Eastern Senior High School, Theodore Roosevelt Senior High School, and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School were the first schools to participate in “Film School Friday.”

Images of the event are available here.