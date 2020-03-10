Motion Picture Association Statement on Daren Tang Nomination to Lead World Intellectual Property Organization

Daren Tang of Singapore won the nomination to be the next Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The following is a statement from Motion Picture Association Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin:

“The Motion Picture Association congratulates Daren Tang on his nomination as the next Director General of WIPO. Copyright is at the very heart of the film, television, and streaming content industry, and strong protections and enforcement are critical to the success of the legitimate market for content. WIPO is an essential organization which promotes the rights of creators, and we look forward to working with Mr. Tang on advancing the global, creative economy.”