NAB 2020 Institutes “No Handshake” Policy, Plus An Updated List of Cancelled Exhibitors

Coronavirus is affecting NAB Show 2020. Here’s the current state of the Las Vegas event.

No Film School has been closely following the coronavirus and its impact on the population, film industry and industry events. Last week, SXSW was cancelled for the first time in 34 years. Many other events, including The Photography & The Video Show have been postponed or turned into online-only seminars over the health and safety concerns of attendees.

NAB Show is an event No Film School attends and covers regularly. It’s held in Las Vegas at its local convention center, and this year’s show takes place April 18-22. Nevada has confirmed COVID-19 cases, though state health officials have not placed any restrictions on public gatherings or travel in Nevada. As of March 10, 2020, NAB organizers state the show is “proceeding as planned.” Show organizers have also instituted a “no handshake” policy during the industry tradeshow that’s expected to attract an estimated 90,000 attendees. See more at NoFilmSchool.