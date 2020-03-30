RIAA Statement on House Passage of CARES Act, the COVID-19 Stimulus Bill

Mitch Glazier, Chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), released the following statement on House passage of the CARES Act, the stimulus package passed by the Senate earlier this week to address the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The bill now goes to President Trump for his signature into law.

“We applaud Speaker Pelosi, Leader McCarthy, Senate leaders and the Administration for their hard work to pass this legislation, which includes direct financial aid to Americans in need, including musicians who face unique circumstances during this national emergency.

“We are grateful that this bill contains access to expanded unemployment insurance and small business loans, both of which will ensure that hundreds of thousands of musicians’ families across the country can continue to pay their bills, put food on the table, and care for their children during this public health and economic crisis.

“We applaud the federal government in taking this step to care for the millions of people in our country who are in such desperate need.”