Savannah Regional Film Commission, Crew Highlights: Julio Saldarriaga, Digital Imaging Technician

Julio Saldarriaga is a two-time EMMY winner for his commercial directing work and his editing of the documentary Storm Soldiers II. Julio is from Medellin, Colombia and is a graduate of Pontifical Bolivarian University with a degree in advertising.

He moved to the United States to pursue his career in film and television. He earned a certificate in producing and directing film and television from UCLA.

He worked for two extremely popular telenovelas on Univision and Telemundo/ Fremantel America Networks as a Production Coordinator and First Assistant Director. Later, he worked for FOX Television and various independent films as a First Assistant Director and was invited to become a member of the Directors Guild of America.

He worked with Sundance winners Jesse Garcia and Jess Weixler on a well-received independent film called Periphery. He also wrote, directed, and produced an original film called The Shifting.

He worked on Yellow, the critically-acclaimed Nick Cassavetes film, which premiered at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival, Danny Trejo’s Bullet as Editor and Colorist, for The Golden Globes as Director of the live broadcast for the HFPA website and as Editor of the fun and controversial Love, Sweat & Tears which can be seen on Netflix. See more here.