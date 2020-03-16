SCAD students provide aid, expertise on the Savannah set of ‘The Glorias’

While the aim of “The Glorias” is to chronicle women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem’s life from her youth to the National Women’s Conference in 1977, it seems like the production of the independent film will double as the beginning of long career in the film industry for many students at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).

“There’s a lot of the scenes (that include) our young people, and then we have faculty that were on (the production). We have faculty who were part of the electric department and doing lighting,” Andra Reeve-Rabb, dean of the school of entertainment arts at SCAD, said.

Reeve-Rabb said she attended the Sundance Film Festival premiere of the film, and was touched by the moment a number of SCAD faculty, students and alumni names came across the screen during the credits.

“One of the proudest moment (of my career) really was sitting in that theater, and seeing all of those names on that crawl at the end, and the credits of all of those students, faculty and alum, that were a part of that beautiful film,” she said. “Our buildings, our students — current and past — our faculty who were in so many different roles. I mean, we had three faculty who actually had significant acting roles in it. We had people across the board that contributed to that film.” See more at SMN