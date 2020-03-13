Second Focus Film Columbus GA Event Provides Update to Community Leaders, Local Business Owners

– Panel provides insight on casting and doing business in Columbus

– Visit Columbus GA officials provided an update on productions for 2020

– The next event will be the Columbus Entertainment 100 held June 17, 2020. Please RSVP by emailing [email protected]

March 20, 2020 — (Columbus, Georgia) — Nearly 100 business owners and entertainment professionals from Columbus and around the state attended the Focus Film Columbus GA event last week at the River Center for the Performing Arts. The quarterly events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses.

The meeting was facilitated by Visit Columbus GA and the Columbus Film Commission. “Despite concerns about the virus, we were happy to see continued interest in Columbus from filmmakers, local business owners and prospective businesses looking to locate within the region,” Peter Bowden, President and CEO of Visit Columbus GA and the Columbus Film Commission told the crowd. “While we continue to monitor these issues, we are excited to see the enthusiasm that remains for Columbus as a filming destination.”

“Focus Film Columbus GA is a key event to communicate happenings in the region,” Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner explained. “We are able to update community stakeholders about all the activities including our annual participation with Choose Georgia at the Sundance Film Festival.”

Attendees received several updates including a legislative summary from the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition (GSEC). As a founding member of GSEC, the coalition’s mission is to monitor the film tax credit and enhance the business environment for entertainment companies in Columbus and throughout Georgia. A panel of local professionals including Stacey Cunningham, Sara and Jeff Holbrook, Pace Halter and Paige Swift provided feedback on opportunities for the region as it relates to entertainment. The panel was moderated by Craig Miller of Craig Miller Productions.

The next quarterly event will be the Columbus Entertainment 100. This invite-only affair is where we host directors, producers and other executives from Georgia and beyond to the River City. This event will be held on June 17th. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. To receive your invitation please email [email protected].