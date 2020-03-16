Some Georgia-based TV and film productions suspended

Following President Trump’s order for businesses and schools to participate in social distancing in light of safety practices against the coronavirus pandemic, several TV and film productions throughout Georgia have been temporarily suspended.

According to Variety, for the next 3 to 4 weeks, the hit Georgia-filmed Netflix show “Stranger Things”, Donald Glover’s FX series “Atlanta”, AMC’s “The Walking Dead”, “Tyler Perry’s The Oval”, John Cena’s “Vacation Friends” and Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming action-packed movie “Samaritan” have all been halted.

In total, Netflix, Warner Bros. Television Group, Disney TV Studios and Apple have collectively halted production on nearly 100 series, movies, and pilots. See more here.