The South Georgia Film Festival in Valdosta

The South Georgia Film Festival set the scene Saturday both for movies made by national filmmakers and a meeting about the state of small town cinematography.

The three-day festival was held in the Valdosta State University Student Union and the Odum Library Auditorium and screened 112 films from 60 national filmmakers, according to organizers.

Students lined up near the union theater for a screening of “Family: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” while film executives gathered next door for the quarterly Georgia Production Partnership meeting.

Jason Brown, South Georgia Film Festival director, said the festival united the community and brought newcomers to the city.

He said the festival did more than celebrate the art of film.