Thousands Of Film Workers Report Job Losses In Georgia As Productions Halt

On a Friday, Tyler Blackwell, a 27-year-old digital imaging technician, wasn’t expecting to get a text that he couldn’t come to work the following week.

The four-day commercial that Blackwell was slated to start working on March 11 got canceled due to coronavirus precautions.

“I would like to say that it blindsided me. But I think I was just being more hopeful that it wasn’t going to have as much of an impact as it has proven to have been,” he said.

Since March 6, it’s been like a “domino effect” for the Newnan resident, with projects coming to an end left and right. He was planning to work in cities that are currently seeing surges in coronavirus cases, such as Los Angeles and New Orleans.

In Georgia, about 51,000 people are employed in the film industry, according to Marie Hodge Gordon, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

But now, more than 4,000 Georgia members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 479 have reportedly lost their jobs within the last two weeks, said Whit Norris, VP of the group.

