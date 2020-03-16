‘Walking Dead’ Writers Were Already Prepared for Global Pandemic

“We are very well set up to work remotely,” showrunner Angela Kang tells The Hollywood Reporter about how the coronavirus has impacted work on the AMC zombie series.

The current era of the AMC zombie franchise takes place roughly a decade past the point of the inciting viral outbreak, with survivors like Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) well prepared for how to deal with the diseased dead. Perhaps it comes as no surprise that the writing team is similarly prepared for current work-from-home conditions, according to executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang. See more THR.