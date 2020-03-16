Trending
Georgia Entertainment News
You are at:»»‘Walking Dead’ Writers Were Already Prepared for Global Pandemic

‘Walking Dead’ Writers Were Already Prepared for Global Pandemic

0
By on News
As the coronavirus continues to impact the entertainment industry and the world at large, there is one television series that is already well-prepared to handle the global pandemic: The Walking Dead.

The current era of the AMC zombie franchise takes place roughly a decade past the point of the inciting viral outbreak, with survivors like Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) well prepared for how to deal with the diseased dead. Perhaps it comes as no surprise that the writing team is similarly prepared for current work-from-home conditions, according to executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang. See more THR.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply