CIMFest Going Online

CIMFest 2020 is still on – online and free! Even with the current pandemic, we still want people to experience CIMFest this summer. The CIMFest officials and sponsors met to discuss how to make CIMFest 2020 Virtual.

June 6, enjoy livestreams from veteran game developers sharing their knowledge on:

Game Design

Game Programming

Game Art

Game Audio, and

More!

This year we are accepting ALL talks, but only the top six will be livestreamed. Submit your presentation idea HERE . Then record a 15-45 minute presentation and share the link with [email protected] . The GGDA will either share your link or post your video on its YouTube channel (your choice). If you are interested in taking part in the Indie Rants (this year’s theme is “Anger Motivation Rants) please contact Rod Obando at [email protected] . We will also have a Discord networking channel for all our virtual attendees.

If we get clearance to have a physical gathering with more than 10 people, we will host a free in-person networking opportunity at Columbus State University in conjunction with CIMFest. If this happens, bring games and projects you want tested. We will also have our annual CIMFest Scintillating Cook Out and other events.