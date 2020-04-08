DreamHack Masters to move online

DreamHack announced that, due to the ongoing health and safety concerns in the world, and the interest of the safety and health of our players and staff, DreamHack Masters has been rescheduled and will move to an online format to fulfill our promise of bringing the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) community the world’s best CS:GO action.

DreamHack Masters Spring will be split into two time periods:

May 19-30 , with the group stage of the regional championships in Europe and North America running parallel, and the playoffs taking place between June 8-14.

, with the group stage of the regional championships in Europe and North America running parallel, and the playoffs taking place between June 8-14. The other two regional championships, Asia and Oceania, will also run simultaneously June 2-7 .

. The total prize pool of $300,000 will be split between the four regions as follows: $160,000 for Europe; $100,000 for North America; $20,000 for Asia; $20,000 for Oceania. Each region will run qualifiers between April 16-20.

“We’re very excited to move to an online format for DreamHack Masters Spring,” said Michael Van Driel, Chief Product Officer at DreamHack. “While not being able to compete on LAN is unfortunate, we’ve developed a structure to support teams, players and fans around the world. We look forward to a great competition, showing that the world of esports goes on as we’re quick to adapt and find solutions for this new reality.”

Although it is unfortunate that DreamHack Masters won’t take place at Kinnarps Arena in Jönköping, we are happy we can still bring the CS:GO community, and anyone else longing for great entertainment, a top-tier championship with the best teams in the world — making for an action-packed spring for the fans online.

Invited and confirmed teams to date include:

Europe — Astralis, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Vitality, ENCE, BIG, North

North America —Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, Furia, MIBR

Asia — TyLoo, ViCi Gaming

DreamHack Masters Spring is a part of the ESL Pro Tour and the last tournament awarding points towards the next Masters Championship, ESL One Cologne.

Detailed information such as tournament format and participating teams are available on dreamhack.com/masters with more updates to come.