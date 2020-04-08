Georgia Entertainment Executives Invited to Virtual Meeting with Governor Kemp

Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition has invited our readers to the following:

You are invited to join us on Thursday for two COVID-19 update virtual meetings, featuring Governor Brian P. Kemp at 11AM and Congressman Hank Johnson at 4PM. For more information and a host of resources, please visit our website at www.gsecoalition.com/covid19.

Virtual Meeting with Governor Brian P. Kemp

April 9, 2020 | 11:00 AM EST

The Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition and Georgia Chamber is pleased to host Governor Brian P. Kemp for a COVID-19 update via virtual conference this Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:00AM EST. Governor Kemp will share the latest efforts underway to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. From keeping Georgians safe and healthy to delivering support for frontline workers and remaining ever-vigilant to the need for economic recovery and planning strategies, Governor Kemp will highlight current action and communicate what is next for Georgia as we all work to overcome this global challenge together.

To Attend:

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device: https://zoom.us/j/500865144

Note: You will need to download the Zoom app prior to the call.

Or join by phone:

Dial any of the numbers below, and enter meeting ID 500 865 144 . For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location.

Virtual Meeting with Congressman Hank Johnson

April 9, 2020 | 4:00 PM EST

The Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition and Georgia Chamber is pleased to host Congressman Hank Johnson for a COVID-19 update via virtual conference this Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 4:00PM EST. Congressman Johnson will be join by Terri Denison, Georgia District Director for The U.S. Small Business Administration and Ruby Riesinger, Area Director/Business Consultant for UGA SBDC DeKalb. They will share important information regarding COVID-19 and how it is affecting small businesses.