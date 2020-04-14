Georgia plans ‘Virtual G-Day’ on Saturday

The Bulldogs’ football coach pitched it recently to members of UGA’s marketing and promotions team. They liked the idea, and the whole thing came together in about a week.

“The real catalyst for this came from our head football coach,” said Alan Thomas, Georgia’s senior associate athletic director for external operations. “He was interested in knowing if there was a game we could put on, and he said that he could live tweet during it. We thought it was fantastic. He thought it’d be a way for him to reach out (to fans) and be part of something. That started the wheels turning.”

Georgia, like all other SEC football programs, canceled spring practice March 15 just as the coronavirus pandemic began to significantly impact the country. That included the annual G-Day intrasquad game, which was to be played at 2 p.m. Saturday and broadcast on the SEC Network. See more at AJC.