More Great GameDev Content Coming Up

From the Georgia Game Developers Association:

Despite the current COVID crisis, we have a lot of news to share with you. We rarely send emails weekly, but events are popping up so quickly we would feel remiss if we did not. If you want us to email you less, please let us know!

The beginning of the Georgia Livestreaming Network has seen some amazing successes, including 7,500 views of the Georgia State University esports tournament we helped organize and promote. Congratulations to the entire production team, as well as to GSU for winning Paladins and Georgia Tech winning SMITE. There are more great things coming up for week 3

First, please welcome Twitch streamer Choi (http://twitch.tv/choi) who regularly streams PC games Friday-Tuesday, 3pm to midnight. We look forward to her streaming more Georgia-made games as well.

