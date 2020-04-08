More Great GameDev Content Coming Up

From the Georgia Game Developers Association:

Despite the current COVID crisis, we have a lot of news to share with you. We rarely send emails weekly, but events are popping up so quickly we would feel remiss if we did not. If you want us to email you less, please let us know!

The beginning of the Georgia Livestreaming Network has seen some amazing successes, including 7,500 views of the Georgia State University esports tournament we helped organize and promote. Congratulations to the entire production team, as well as to GSU for winning Paladins and Georgia Tech winning SMITE. There are more great things coming up for week 3

First, please welcome Twitch streamer Choi (http://twitch.tv/choi) who regularly streams PC games Friday-Tuesday, 3pm to midnight. We look forward to her streaming more Georgia-made games as well.

8 pm, April 6: SIEGE speaker Mark Mandel , developer advocate at Google Cloud for Games, presents “You Can’t Just Add More Servers,” an interactive discussion on designing multiplayer games and how to scale them up. Both game developers and multiplayer games should find this presentation invaluable. https://www.twitch.tv/markmandel

5 pm, April 7: Fading Suns co-developers Bill Bridges and Andrew Greenberg discuss their Fading Suns setting and on religion in science fiction. https://www.twitch.tv/ulissesinternational

8 pm, April 7: Dr. Unity from Cellbloc Studios gives another Unity3D workshop, this time on inputting 2D animation in the game engine. https://www.youtube.com/user/GeorgiaGameDevs

Regular Livestreams in the Network